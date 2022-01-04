Weather Now: Sunshine Today! Showers Return Wednesday

Weather

BREAKING: TODAY WILL BE SUNNY!

Expect a cold day, however, with highs in the low 30s this afternoon.

The storm which brought the bit of snow yesterday will continue to pull away, and in its wake, expect lots of sunshine.

The winds won’t be terribly strong today, so the wind chills won’t be too much of a factor. Still, dress warm if you’re headed out!

This evening will be dry, too, but some clouds may arrive late in the night.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s, but the temperatures may rise a bit late in the night as clouds move into the region.

Expect scattered showers to develop on Wednesday…starting in the morning and continuing in the afternoon. It’ll be milder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

