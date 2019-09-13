WEATHER NOW: Sunny with a Fall Feel Today

TODAY: Nice! After a cool start, it will be sunny, dry and pleasant this afternoon. Cooler than normal highs 65-70. Winds northeast 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cool and dry with skies turning partly cloudy… lows 47-52.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny start and then turning mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the low to mid 70s inland, near 70 at the coast. The daylight hours stay dry. Southwest winds 10-20mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, not as cool…. lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers end before 8 AM, clouds give way to sun through the morning with a dry and warm afternoon. Highs near 80 inland, mid 70s at the coast.





