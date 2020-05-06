Weather Now: Sun to Clouds Today; Late Day Shower Possible

Although we have the chance of showers today; it won’t be all that bad of a day.

Expect sunshine to give way to clouds through the day with the chance for a few rain showers or sprinkles by late in the day. Highs this afternoon will be close to 60. Winds from the east and southeast 5-10mph.

Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds as we go through the day. Some showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening.

Showers may become a little more widespread tonight, but the steadier rain will likely stay to our south.

We’re feeling a little better about the forecast for Thursday. While there will be some showers around in the morning, partial clearing is expected Thursday morning.

A few showers are still possible during the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo