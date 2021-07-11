Weather Now: Sun to Clouds, Shower Today

Overall, we’re looking at a pretty decent day today!…but not a perfect day.

Expect clouds to gather through the day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s by mid-day.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

A batch of showers will be working through New England this afternoon. Most spots in our area will stay dry, but a few showers are possible inland.

Tonight, a line of showers and downpours could be swinging through the region. It won’t be raining all night, but you may hear a quick pitter-patter of raindrops late in the night.

It’ll be a little more humid tonight, so it won’t be as cool….lows in the upper 60s.

Monday looks unsettled. We’ll have some rain showers moving through New England….some with very heavy rain. At this time, it looks like the heaviest of the rain will stay to our north, we’ll have to watch the situation closely because river water levels are running high. Any additional heavy rain could lead to more flooding.

With a northeast wind, it’ll be cooler on Monday…highs only in the low 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

