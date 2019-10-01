Weather Now: Summery Weather Ahead; Tracking Lorenzo

Happy October! We’ve got August-like weather coming back….just for a day.

Expect clouds and a shower this afternoon to give way to partial sunshine. It’ll become more humid, too.

A warm front lifting through the northeast is helping to bring the clouds and showers to parts of New England.

Behind that front lies some pretty toasty temperatures and higher humidity. While we’ll likely not see mid to upper 80s, upper 70s seem likely for tomorrow.

Soooo…a shower and clouds through mid-afternoon, then we’ll get some partial sunshine.

The evening looks dry and muggy with temperatures staying in the 60s.

Clouds and a shower possible tonight with muggy conditions…overnight lows in the mid 60s….you may need the A/C’s going tonight!

Wednesday will feel like summer here in Southern New England. The morning should be mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a passing shower.

A better chance of showers exists in the afternoon/evening.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to around 80….it’s a one day thing. Thursday gets a lot cooler.

WAVES FROM LORENZO

Although Hurricane Lorenzo is hundreds of miles to our southeast, we are still seeing some big waves being generated across the Atlantic. A surf of 6-10feet is expected here along the Southern New England shoreline.

Lorenzo is expected to pass across the Azores tonight and early Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy rain expected.

The surfers are enjoying the big waves, but we encourage you to stay off the rocks and jetties. Some waves can be bigger than most of what you see in the water and can sweep you into the ocean.

Also, with the big waves, there is a high risk of rip currents at area beaches.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo