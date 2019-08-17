Weather Now: Storms with Heavy Rainfall Today; More Storms Possible Sunday

Storms in South County are producing torrential rain, leading to flash flooding. Remember…never cross a flooded roadway.

Strong to severe storms are possible into early evening, then it will become a lot quieter. Skies will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog likely near the coast.

A stray shower is possible overnight, but we’ll stay generally dry after 8pm.

Sunday starts out quiet with low clouds and fog, then some partial sunshine is expected by late morning. It will be very humid Sunday!

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with that high humidity. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day.

With an approaching cold front Sunday evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms could move through southeast New England–that’s something we’ll be monitoring closely over the next 24 hours.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo