Weather Now: Staying Nice for the Rest of the Weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs today were in the 60s to low 70s across the region. While tomorrow will be a little cooler, it’ll still be nice!

Tonight, temperature swill be falling back through the 60s and 50s this evening….having an outdoor dinner? You’ll definitely need a jacket. Late night lows will be in the 40s. Expect dry skies all night.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine, but with temps in the 40s!

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions.

Sun will give way to some clouds in the afternoon, but we’ll still have quite a bit of sunshine. We’ll be staying dry through the daylight hours on Sunday.

After that chilly start, highs will be in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 5-10mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams