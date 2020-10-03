Weather Now: Staying Nice for the Rest of the Weekend

Highs today were in the 60s to low 70s across the region. While tomorrow will be a little cooler, it’ll still be nice!

Tonight, temperature swill be falling back through the 60s and 50s this evening….having an outdoor dinner? You’ll definitely need a jacket. Late night lows will be in the 40s. Expect dry skies all night.

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine, but with temps in the 40s!

Sun will give way to some clouds in the afternoon, but we’ll still have quite a bit of sunshine. We’ll be staying dry through the daylight hours on Sunday.

After that chilly start, highs will be in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 5-10mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo