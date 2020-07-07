Weather Now: Spotty Showers Tonight; More Humid Wednesday

With the lower humidity (and cooler temperatures), today was very nice! If you don’t like the humidity, you probably won’t like the next few days.

Tonight, as more humid air returns to Southern New England, we’ll see an increase in clouds and a few spotty showers, mainly after midnight. Some patchy fog is likely, too. Temperatures may actually rise a bit after midnight…

Any showers which do move through the area, should be light.

Wednesday will start out muggy and mainly cloudy with a shower or two in the area.

We’ll likely bust out into partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon with an isolated shower and t’storm possible. The best chance for a t’storm will be northwest of Providence. It’s possible that we could remain storm-free on Wednesday.

Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s in the afternoon, but with the added humidity, it’ll feel warmer.

The muggies will be around the rest of the week and likely through the weekend. Good news for our lawns, however, we could get a soaking rain late week….stay tuned to Eyewitness News for more info on that!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo