Weather Now: Snow and Rain Showers Arrive Monday

Today was pretty nice with lots of sunshine and seasonably cold temperatures. Tonight, again, watch for ice on area roads as there was some melting today. Temperatures will fall into the 20s, then level off overnight with increasing clouds.

Monday will start out with mainly dry skies with a few snow flakes/rain drops around during the morning commute.

The rain showers quickly take over through the morning; however, inland areas may stay as wet snow (with some small accumulations possible). Areas of fog are also possible.

Temperatures continue to rise and any wet snow in northern Rhode Island will turn to a chilly rain.

There are no Winter Weather Advisories for Rhode Island, but Northeast Connecticut and Worcester County are in that advisory for 1-2″ of snow.

Temperatures will get into the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday afternoon and evening.

Showers continue through the night, but some pockets of freezing rain are possible as winds turn into the north and temperatures drop a bit….to near freezing.

Those pockets of freezing rain may linger into early Tuesday morning.

Showers wind down Tuesday morning and skies gradually clear.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

