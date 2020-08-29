Weather Now: Slight Chance of a T’storm This Evening; Nice Sunday Ahead

Expect the mainly cloudy skies to remain through the evening with continued showers. There is the slight chance of a thunderstorm or two as well with temps steady in the 70s this evening.

A cold front to our northwest will move through New England this evening and overnight, sparking additional showers showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for severe storms will be in western New England.

The timing of any potential storms in our area will be mid to late evening (9pm to midnight), but most storms will be weakening on their approach into RI and SE MA.

The front pushes through after midnight and the dew points will plummet…and comfort levels go up.

As a result of the drier air in Southern New England, Sunday will be a beautiful day! With lots of sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo