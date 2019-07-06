Weather Now: Heat Advisory; Late Day Downpours/Storms Possible

Very Warm, Very Humid Today; More Comfy Sunday

HEAT ADVISORY for Providence County and Northern Bristol County in MA. Feel like temperatures will be as high as 100°. Take it easy and stay hydrated.

It’s going to be warm and very humid today with some late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the south coast.

With the heat and humidity, the heat index, the feel like temperature will be in the mid 90s!

The air in place is more Florida-like. Dew points in the 60s is considered humid. Dew points in the 70s is pretty gross, and that’s what we have in place for today.

As a cold front approaches late day, showers and thunderstorms will develop in the very humid air. Some showers could be heavy leading to street and poor drainage flooding. Some flash flooding is also possible, especially in urban areas.

Showers, thunderstorms and downpours are possible through the evening, mostly ending by midnight.

In fact, some clearing is possible after midnight with lows in the 60s.

We’ll be waking up to clearing skies Sunday morning…the start of a beautiful day!

..and the dew points will become more fall-like…in the 40s and 50s!

Sunday’s highs will be between 75 and 80. Perfection!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo