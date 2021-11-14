Weather Now: Showers Tonight; Cool and Breezy for Monday

It was certainly quieter today! We are awaiting the outcome of the National Weather Service’s investigation into the storm damage in Rhode Island…did we get a tornado or was the damage from straight line winds? We’ll post that info here, for sure.

Tonight, expect the clouds to thicken as another fast-moving system spins across the Northeast.

A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but a better chance arrives between midnight and 3 AM. And, yup, that is snow in some of the higher elevations to our west. We’re looking at all rain showers tonight, however.

Temperatures overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will feature clearing skies in the morning with most of the showers to the east of us.

Kids will need the warm jacket again as highs will be in the 30s. Don’t expect much improvement, temperature-wise, through the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but with a chilly wind, the wind chill factor will be in the 30s.

Outside of a quick sprinkle or brief shower, Monday afternoon should be dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo