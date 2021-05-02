Weather Now: Showers This Evening; More Late Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wow! Temperatures inland Sunday afternoon reached the upper 70s! It’s been awhile since we’ve been that warm!

Some showers rolled into the region Sunday afternoon, and they’ll be around this evening…sort of hit or miss.

Temperatures tonight will be falling back through the 70s and 60s with overnight lows in the 50s.

The showers will slowly lift northward through the night, and by dawn, we should be dry.

The wait at the bus stops and the ride into work should be dry with a blend of sun and clouds.

Most of Monday should be dry, but it wouldn’t be terribly shocking to see a couple of showers in the area during the afternoon. However, most of the day looks dry.

Highs Monday will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Widespread showers are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

