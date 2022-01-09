Weather Now: Showers This Evening; Colder Next 2 Days

We’re tracking rain showers, winds and temperatures tonight. The timing of all three will determine whether we see any icing late tonight and early Monday.

Expect showers this evening, continuing until about midnight. Temperatures remain relatively mild this evening…in the 30s and 40s.

After midnight, we begin to dry out and the winds pick up. Those winds will act like giant blow dryer and dry the roads out, preventing widespread icing overnight. However, if we get a little more rain than expected, there may be enough moisture left on the roads for ice to form….that’s something we’ll monitor closely through the night.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

By 7am, temps will be well into the low 20s.

Don’t expect much of a warm up through the day! While we will have sunshine, it will be ineffective sunshine. Highs only in the mid to upper 20s early afternoon, at best.

We’ll stay dry Monday afternoon and evening, then it gets pretty cold Monday night.

Temps will be around 10 Tuesday morning and wind chills will be below zero!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo