Weather Alert: Showers, Some Heavy Later Today; T’storm Possible

Another day and another fog bank along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts! Clouds/fog may linger along the coast for awhile this morning before some partial sun returns.

We’ll get some partial sunshine everywhere as we go through the day.

The bigger story today will be with the chance for heavy rain showers and t’storms.

Due to the extremely humid air in place and a front meandering around Southern New England, we’ll see some showers and t’storms develop this afternoon. Some could contain heavy rainfall leading to localized street flooding.

It will be cooler today but still ultra humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening, still with some heavy rainfall….the focus of the showers will likely shift farther inland through the night, however.

Although we could see some heavy rainfall leading to street flooding, Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts are NOT in a Flash Flood Watch. Areas to our north and west are…so if you are traveling through central and western Massachusetts or through Connecticut, be aware of potential flooding.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

