Weather Now: Showers, Some Heavy, Develop Today

We’ll see showers develop through the day today, some with heavy rainfall. That could lead to some localized street flooding. It won’t be raining all day, but showers will be in the area…some thunder, too. It’ll be noticeably more humid.

A cold front pushing through the northeast will help to wring out the moisture in the atmosphere.

Showers and some thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Notice the coverage of the showers in the graphic below. Don’t take the position of the showers verbatim, but expect some heavy showers in the area.

Showers, some heavy, will continue through the evening commute. Any heavy rainfall could lead to localized street flooding today and tonight.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could continue through the night, especially toward the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has flagged us as being in an area with the slight chance of flash flooding today and tonight. REMEMBER: NEVER CROSS A FLOODED ROADWAY.

Clouds and a lingering shower possible around dawn Wednesday, then partial sunshine for the afternoon….the beginning of another nice stretch of weather.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo