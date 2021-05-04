Weather Now: Showers Return Tonight

The evening looks dry, but more showers are expected late tonight…likely after midnight.

A rumble of thunder is also possible after midnight.

Wednesday will start out with scattered showers in the area.

Showers are possible through the day with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon…quite chilly for this time of year.

Through Wednesday night, we’re expecting a half inch to an inch of additional rain…much needed rain.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo