Weather Now: Showers Return Tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The evening looks dry, but more showers are expected late tonight…likely after midnight.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

A rumble of thunder is also possible after midnight.

Wednesday will start out with scattered showers in the area.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Showers are possible through the day with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon…quite chilly for this time of year.

Through Wednesday night, we’re expecting a half inch to an inch of additional rain…much needed rain.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams