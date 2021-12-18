Weather Alert: Showers/Drizzle Tonight; Drier Weather Sunday

1. Governor McKee has made the toughest call yet of his nine months in office, announcing a mask-or-vax mandate for indoor establishments across Rhode Island, effective Monday -- just in time for Christmas and New Year's. Instinctively wary of such restrictions, McKee was persuaded by Health Department leaders and other experts that he needed to take action in order to protect the state's health care system. Rhode Island is averaging over 1,000 new COVID cases a day -- flagged by The New York Times as the worst outbreak in the country -- and hospitalizations have doubled since Thanksgiving. "It’s not a time to just sit and wait," McKee said. Yet this isn't March 2020, when uncertainty about the virus created a temporary political consensus around such restrictions. Republicans have condemned McKee's order, questioning the democratic legitimacy of continued policymaking by executive fiat, while some on his left say he should have acted sooner and done more. Businesses fear a hit to vital December sales, as well as the strain on already burned-out staff who will need to start checking vaccination cards or policing masks. Many people are simply exhausted after dealing with the pandemic for almost two full years. McKee has promised to reassess the mask-or-vax policy after 30 days; the hope is that an uptick in booster shots and a more cautious holiday season will slow the surge in cases and hospitalizations. But the outlook is cloudy, particularly when it comes to the Omicron variant. As for the governor, he will have to hope that a majority of Rhode Islanders see his new policy as unfortunate but necessary -- and that voters will still feel that way when they deliver their verdict on his leadership at the ballot box next year.

2. Longtime medical journalist Donald McNeil Jr. argues that it's no longer accurate to use the phrase "pandemic of the unvaccinated" in describing the current COVID situation. "It is becoming a pandemic of the unboosted," McNeil wrote Wednesday, citing the decay in vaccine efficacy for those who got their shots many months ago. (British officials have come to the same conclusion, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering a fast-track booster campaign over the next two weeks as Omicron triggers record case counts.) You can see some evidence for McNeil's point in the Rhode Island data. As Eli Sherman reported, two-thirds of the state's hospitalized COVID patients were unvaccinated as of Monday, even though they make up only 17% of the population. Similarly, the rate of new cases for unvaccinated Rhode Islanders was nearly four times higher last week than it was for those who've gotten jabbed. On the other hand, Rhode Island's high vaccination rate may have provided a false of sense of security as cases surged over the last month. While nearly 74% of Rhode Islanders have gotten either one dose of J&J or two doses of Moderna and Pfizer, only about one in four has gotten a booster or other extra dose -- leaving a majority of the population more vulnerable to Delta and Omicron. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is among those concerned about the possibility of Delta, Omicron and flu patients all hitting New England's hospitals at the same time. "You could have a very difficult situation where health care systems start to get pressed very hard over the next two to three weeks," Gottlieb said Friday on CNBC.