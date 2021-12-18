Weather Alert: Showers/Drizzle Tonight; Drier Weather Sunday

Such a gloomy day! While much of the sleet/snow has shifted north of our area, showers and drizzle will persist through the night. Some lingering sleet and freezing rain is possible this evening in far northern Rhode Island (Burrillville/North Smithfield along the Massachusetts border). Temperatures, however, may rise a bit, even in northern Rhode Island.
Those rising temperatures through the night is good news because we won’t have to be too worried about icing.
By midnight, temps should have risen to near 40 across much of the area.
While most of Southeast New England will see mainly showers/drizzle through the night, a few ice pellets are still possible in northern Rhode Island and Worcester County.
By dawn, the showers should be clearing, but the clouds will linger for a bit.
Don’t expect a big warm up Sunday. In fact, temperatures will be falling a bit in the afternoon from the low 40s into the 30s.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12
