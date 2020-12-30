Weather Now: Showers Arrive Overnight; Dry New Year’s Eve Expected

You probably noticed the clouds thickening up today…that process will continue through the night. And….temperatures will be going up overnight as southwesterly winds transport milder air into the area.

We are expecting showers to develop after midnight.

The evening will be dry and cool, though. Temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

Showers will continue through the morning, mostly ending by noon.

Any lingering showers early afternoon will be ending, then we’ll have some slow clearing into the early evening.

Temperatures Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but fall during the afternoon with a wind shift into the northwest.

New Year’s Eve will feature clearing skies with cold temps!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo