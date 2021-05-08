Weather Now: Shower This Evening; Sunshine for Mother’s Day?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chilly day here in Southern New England! If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times, if you have a northeast wind with a cloud cover in the spring, it’s chilly!

We’ll likely get a little more in the way of sunshine for Mother’s Day!

Tonight, there could be a few showers around this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and 40s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Not everyone will see the showers tonight, but if you’re planning on an outdoor dinner, be prepared with a poncho (or sit under a roof).

Sunday starts out with sunshine with chilly temperatures in the 40s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

In the afternoon, clouds will be rolling in, but we’ll be staying dry.

It’ll be milder on Mother’s Day! Temperatures for an outdoor brunch will be in the low 60s. If you’re taking Mom out on the bay, expect winds from the west to turn to the southwest 5-15kts, becoming gusty in the afternoon.

Clouds continue to thicken into the evening, and eventually we’ll see some rain Sunday night.
Don’t forget, you can always track the rain yourself with our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams