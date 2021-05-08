Weather Now: Shower This Evening; Sunshine for Mother’s Day?

Chilly day here in Southern New England! If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times, if you have a northeast wind with a cloud cover in the spring, it’s chilly!

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/uljOcOrRmZ — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 8, 2021

We’ll likely get a little more in the way of sunshine for Mother’s Day!

Tonight, there could be a few showers around this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and 40s.

Not everyone will see the showers tonight, but if you’re planning on an outdoor dinner, be prepared with a poncho (or sit under a roof).

Sunday starts out with sunshine with chilly temperatures in the 40s.

In the afternoon, clouds will be rolling in, but we’ll be staying dry.

It’ll be milder on Mother’s Day! Temperatures for an outdoor brunch will be in the low 60s. If you’re taking Mom out on the bay, expect winds from the west to turn to the southwest 5-15kts, becoming gusty in the afternoon.

Clouds continue to thicken into the evening, and eventually we’ll see some rain Sunday night.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo