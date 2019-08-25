Weather Now: Shower or Two Tonight and Monday, but Nice Weather Overall

Overall, we’re looking at nice weather tonight through Monday; albeit cool. Low temperatures tonight in Providence will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures outside the city could get into the 40s. Is that pumpkin spice I smell?

Northeasterly winds will continue to control our weather, keeping cool and sometimes damp weather in place. A few showers are possible this evening.

It certainly won’t be raining all the time, but a shower or two is possible overnight into Monday morning.

The Monday morning commute looks quiet with clouds and some sun, but also a shower or two, especially over Southeastern Massachusetts.

Much like Sunday afternoon, I think Monday afternoon will be brighter than the morning…it will still be cool though.

Those northeast winds will prevent a big warm up…in fact, we’re only expecting highs in the low 70s again.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

