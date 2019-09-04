WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch; Tracking Dorian

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Providence County until 9 p.m.

Watch means ‘potential’—atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and lightning are the main threats. Hail is also possible.

Storms are expected to arrive in northwest Rhode Island after 5pm.

While not raining all the time, the chance of showers and t’storms will be with us until about sunset.

Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s, but fall back through the 70s and into the 60s overnight. Overnight lows will be around 60 with dropping humidity.

Skies will clear for Thursday and the humidity will be dropping. We may see some high clouds from distant Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian will come close to South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday and Friday, then will race to our southeast for Saturday morning.

Expect some rain with embedded downpours Friday night and Saturday morning. Coastal communities from Block Island to Newport to Cape Cod (especially), could see some strong wind gusts.

Big waves and dangerous rip currents are expected late Thursday through the weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo