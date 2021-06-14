Weather Now: Scattered Showers Expected Today

Good morning! 75% of our weekend was really nice with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Today, we’ve got some changes in store…scattered showers are expected with lots of clouds. A rumble of thunder is possible, too. Today won’t be a washout, but there will be some showers around.

Showers are possible this afternoon. While not, terribly widespread, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have your umbrella handy.

The showers for the next couple of days will come in waves. There will be some prolonged breaks, then the rain drops will begin to fall again.

Showers are expected again tonight, perhaps with a rumble of thunder.

Showers will continue tomorrow, off and on. A washout is not expected, but plan for some showers really at any time.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo