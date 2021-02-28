Weather Alert: Rain Tonight; Bitter Cold, Strong Winds Ahead

After a soggy Saturday, Sunday was mostly dry, but rain showers will be working across the area this evening. Then, we’ve got some bitter cold on the way….along with some strong winds. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been issued for our entire area for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Tonight, expect scattered showers with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s, perhaps rising into the low 40s by dawn.

Most of the rain should be light through the night.

Expect the rain to continue to stick around during the Monday morning commute, so maybe allowing a little extra time in the morning would be a good idea.

Showers should continue through the morning, but winding down by noon. Slow clearing is anticipated for Monday afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.

Monday night, we may see an isolated snow shower or snow squall, then winds pick up and temperatures plummet into the teens by Tuesday morning.

Northwest winds of 15 to 25mph could gust to 50mph Monday night and Tuesday morning, possibly leading to some isolated power outages.

Wind chills Tuesday morning will be around zero, without too much of a recovery through the day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

