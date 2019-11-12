Weather Alert: Rain to Snow Today; Record Cold Wednesday

Big changes through Wednesday! Temperatures late morning Tuesday were close to 60, but they will be dropping into the 30s by evening. With that temperature drop, expect any light rain to turn over to snow.

A cold front will be dropping through the region today, and with it we’ll see that temperature drop. Despite the front moving through, precipitation will linger behind it.

The evening commute will feature rain mixing with and changing to snow. Road temperatures will likely be still pretty warm, so we’re not expecting much if any accumulation on the roads. Accumulations (1/2″ or less) will be mainly found on car tops and grassy surfaces.

The temperatures will continue to drop through the evening with the skies clearing.

Overnight lows will be in the teens with the winds increasing…in fact, some gusts to 40mph are possible.

Wednesday will be bright and sunny, but cold.

Temperatures will be in the teens to lower 20s at the bus stops with wind chills in the single digits…burrr.

Afternoon highs will only get up to around 30.

…and afternoon wind chills will only reach the low 20s with continued gusty winds.

This is unusual cold that’s moving in for Wednesday. In fact, both the coldest high temperature and coldest low temperature records could fall. That’s actually a rarity to see both those records fall.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo