Weather Now: Rain Through the Afternoon

Expect rain today followed by more rain on Thursday night. I’m sure you’ve heard the rumors about snow for Friday. Well, the chances of us seeing anything significant (or at all) are dropping quickly.

TODAY AND TONIGHT

Today’s rain will continue through the afternoon, but mostly end by the evening commute. It’ll be mild though with highs up around 60.

The rain may still be around the Cape at 6pm, but it will be exiting the area through the evening.

Skies will clear overnight and overnight lows won’t be too cold. Lows around 42.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be a November beauty! Expect lots of sunshine through the morning….

…and through the afternoon.

Although temperatures will be a little below average for the date, it will still be pleasant with light winds and sunny skies. The average high for November 6th is 57°

SNOW?

Regarding Thursday night/Friday. We expect showers to develop Thursday evening as an area of low pressure approaches from the south. The latest information indicates that the low will track right over Southern New England. A track like that rarely gives us snow as mild air works into our skies.

The rain will continue into early Friday morning, mostly done by dawn. Could we see some snow? Possibly if the cold air can rush in quickly behind the cold front. The chances for that seem low, however.

According to the European computer model, the accumulating snow will be limited to northern New England and New York State.

Despite the low chances for snow this week, it’s not out of the question that we get snow in early to mid November. Last winter’s most significant storm actually came in mid November when 6″ fell. The average first measurable snow occurs is December 1st for Providence.

That’s the latest, but be sure to stay tuned to the latest info.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo