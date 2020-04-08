Weather Now: Rain this Morning; Spot Shower or Two This Afternoon

Live Now
The beautiful, warm, sunny weather has come to an end…for now. We have some unsettled weather for today through Friday. And there’s a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for our area into Friday morning (more on that near the bottom).

Rain, some heavy, will move through our area this morning, then some peeks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 50s.

A spot shower or two still possible this afternoon with those breaks of sun.

Tonight, some clouds will be around, maybe a few showers, but don’t expect a soaking rain overnight.

A soaking rain is possible on Thursday. The morning will be dry with lots of clouds, however.

Rain, some heavy, with embedded thunderstorms will be moving through our area between 2 and 6PM.

Temperatures will rise into the low 50s Thursday afternoon with mainly cloudy skies through the day.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the coast of Rhode Island (including the shores around Narragansett Bay). Some minor coastal flooding is possible 1 to 2 hours around the times of high tide through Friday morning.

High Tides:

Wednesday: 9:30PM
Thursday: 9:00AM
Thursday: 10:00PM

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

