Weather Now: Rain This Morning; PM Sun

A coastal storm to our south and east this morning doesn’t have enough cold air to work with to produce snow/ice, so we’re dealing with rain this morning. The rain won’t be around all morning, but it will impact the morning commute.

By around 9am, just some lingering showers will be in the area.

Then the sun gradually returns during the afternoon.

Expect seasonably temperatures for the afternoon with highs 40-45. The average for the date is 41.

Tonight, skies continue to clear with lows in the mid 20s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

