Weather Now: Rain Showers Today; Rest of Week Looks Dry

Today will really be the only unsettled day this week as rain showers sweep through the area.

The high center which has been keeping us dry the past couple of days is drifting away while a frontal system heads into the Northeast.

Initially, some wet snow flakes may mix with the rain in northern Rhode Island, but milder air will be working overhead changing everything over to rain. No snow accumulations are expected in our area.

Rain showers continue through the afternoon and evening.

Expect rain drops through midnight, but skies will likely be clearing by dawn as temperatures cool to around 40…so a mild night.

Wednesday morning will begin with skies continuing to clear, setting us up for a pretty nice day!

We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo