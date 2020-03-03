Weather Now: Rain Showers into Early Tuesday morning

The mild temps are back, but with the warmer weather comes some rain showers. Shower are likely overnight into early Tuesday morning.

The showers which do move through will be mainly light…

…and mainly gone by dawn. Temperatures overnight will remain mild with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will be spring-like with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s inland, but low 50s at the coast.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Tuesday with mainly dry weather, but we’ll be watching the rain showers to our west.

Those showers should arrive in our area during the Tuesday evening commute. Some of those showers could be briefly heavy. Expect showers through most of Tuesday night, mostly gone by dawn.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo