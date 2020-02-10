Weather Now: Rain Showers Expected for Monday

Temperatures will be going UP early Monday morning, so we are not overly concerned with freezing rain or snow to start the work week, but rain showers are expected. Some wet snow flakes are possible as some precipitation moves in before dawn Monday, however.

It won’t be raining the entire Monday morning commute, but there will be some rain showers in the area.

Rain showers are expected primarily in the morning on Monday, but the chance for rain will still exist in the afternoon and early evening.

The south coast probably has a greater chance of seeing rain in the afternoon and evening, but rain drops are possible anywhere during the PM.

It’ll be milder Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

