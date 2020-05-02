Weather Now: Rain Showers Early Sunday, then More Sunshine

What a day! Lots of sunshine with warm temps everywhere. We’ll actually be seeing some changes tonight, but more sun is expected for Sunday.

This evening, temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Highs Saturday afternoon, with all that sunshine, were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We may be a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Late tonight/early Sunday, however, a warm front will push through the area, bringing some clouds and showers. The timing on the showers is 4am to 8am Sunday.

The clouds will be breaking by late morning….

…giving us a mainly sunny afternoon.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo