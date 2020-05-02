Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News!

Weather Now: Rain Showers Early Sunday, then More Sunshine

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a day! Lots of sunshine with warm temps everywhere. We’ll actually be seeing some changes tonight, but more sun is expected for Sunday.

This evening, temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Highs Saturday afternoon, with all that sunshine, were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We may be a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Late tonight/early Sunday, however, a warm front will push through the area, bringing some clouds and showers. The timing on the showers is 4am to 8am Sunday.

The clouds will be breaking by late morning….

…giving us a mainly sunny afternoon.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com