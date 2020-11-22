Weather Now: Rain Showers Arrive Tonight, Continue into Monday Morning

What a difference a day makes. Saturday afternoon, we were in the 60s. Today, we struggled to climb through the 40s.

This evening, the clouds will stick around and eventually we’ll see some rain showers arrive. Temperatures may actually rise a bit, however.

The showers overnight should be light to moderate.

During the Monday morning commute, however, we could see some locally heavier rain. Have the rain gear on standby…you won’t need it all day, however.

The first half of Monday will be wet, the second half of the day will be drier. Skies clear during the PM with falling temperatures. Yes, the graphic below is correct…close to 60 in the morning, falling back into the upper 40s by sunset.

Skies clear for the evening, then we’re in for a cooler day on Tuesday

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

