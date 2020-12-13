Weather Now: Rain and Snow for Monday; More Significant Storm Mid-Week

What a day! We hoped you enjoyed it because we have two storms on the way…

-Monday (kinda wimpy)

-Wednesday Night/Thursday (significant snow storm)…more on that below

As expected, it was spring-like today with highs in the low 60s. In fact, Providence tied the high temperature record of 63° last reached in 1983.

…and it was a stunning ending to the day, too. Check out the sunset from Newport from our Hotel Viking camera.

This evening will be quiet with temperatures falling through the 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

We’ll stay dry through the evening….

…and actually into the Monday morning commute, but rain eventually arrives.

Expect rain to take over by late morning and continue into the afternoon. Colder air will be catching up with the rain, switching things over to snow through the PM.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Notice the temperatures, however…upper 30s in the afternoon. It’ll be tough for the snow to stick on area roads. So, any accumulations will likely be on the grass and car tops, especially inland.

How much are we talking about? Generally a coating to an inch, but a little more is possible north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island.

Tuesday will be cold and dry with sunshine, but changes arrive by Wednesday night. We are tracking, what could be, the first significant snow storm of the season. Note: there is the potential for large amounts of snow, but it is too early to produce or publish snow accumulation maps. There is just too much uncertainty in the track/strength of the storm.

Here’s the general idea:

Wednesday will likely be dry with increasing clouds. Snow should develop Wednesday evening, becoming heavy at times overnight into Thursday morning. Snow should taper off Thursday afternoon. Strong winds are also possible, making travel difficult. Coastal flooding is possible along the eastern Massachusetts shores. Bottom-line: plan for a disruptive storm Wednesday night and Thursday with poor travel conditions.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo