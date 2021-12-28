Weather Now: Rain and Showers Tonight

Today turned out to be a beautiful day! I saw many people walking around the neighborhood and people playing golf. And why not? With sunshine and highs around 50, it was a pretty perfect late December day.

— T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 28, 2021

Tonight, clouds will roll in once again, and we have the chance for more rain and snow. The difference between last night and tonight, however, is with the temperatures. Expect the temps to stay well above freezing in the Providence area…and even in northern Rhode Island where more in the way of snow is expected.

Most of the evening will be dry, but with lots of clouds.

Snow and rain showers are possible later in the evening, but no accumulations are anticipated.

Later in the night, as temperatures cool a bit more, some snow accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces north and west of Providence, but most roads should stay just wet.

Wednesday morning will start out with lingering rain showers in the area….maybe some spotty freezing rain.

The second half of the day should be drier with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Outside of a spot shower, expect mainly dry conditions for Wednesday afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo