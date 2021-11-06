Weather Now: Quiet Weather Through Sunday; Set Clocks Back Tonight

Tonight’s the night! We set our clocks back one hour before bed as we move back to Standard Time. We’ll get an extra hour of sleep tonight, but we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day on Sunday.

Tonight, it’ll be pretty chilly once again. Headed to Waterfire and the Salute to Veterans? You’re definitely going to want to dress in layers…probably with a warm hat as temperatures will be falling steadily through the 40s and 30s.

We are monitoring an area of low pressure off the South Carolina and Georgia coastline. The system is pretty large, but the impacts on us will be minimal as the low slowly spins out to sea.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies.

We’ll start our Sunday (with the sunrise at 6:25am) and plenty of sunshine. It’ll be cold, again, with lows at dawn in the 20s.

We’ll keep the sunshine through the day, but some high clouds will spill overhead at times.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the 50s…fairly seasonable. Sunset time will be at 4:32PM!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo