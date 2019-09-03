Weather Now: Quiet Weather Locally for Now; Tracking Dorian

Locally, our weather will remain quiet through most of Wednesday. Of course we’re tracking Dorian closely…we’ll talk about the hurricane in a bit.

Expect dry weather this afternoon and evening with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s to around 80.

We’ll have a blend of clouds and sunshine into the evening.

Overnight, some areas of fog are possible….maybe a sprinkle in spots early tomorrow, but it will be primarily dry.

Late Wednesdsay, some showers and maybe a t’storm are possible.

Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s…it’ll be a little humid, too.

DORIAN

Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110mph. It’s beginning to pick up a little speed…barely. It’s now moving northwest at 2mph.

Hurricane watches have been hoisted all the way up the North Carolina coastline.

The hurricane is expected to stay offshore of Florida, but the Sunshine State will still have wind, rain and storm surge issues. The storm then continues northward, then northeastward.

We still expect Dorian to pass to our southeast Friday night….perhaps 160miles southeast of Nantucket.

Despite the storm potentially being far offshore, we’ll still have impacts. Rain showers are possible Friday night and early Saturday…some downpours, too.

Waves, possibly as high as 10-12feet possible along the Rhode Island and Massachusetts south coasts. Dangerous rip currents also possible.

Be sure to stay tuned for further updates regarding Dorian as a slight changes in the track could mean big changes to our expected impacts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo