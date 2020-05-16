Weather Now: Quiet Tonight; Bit Cooler Sunday

Posted: / Updated:

What a nice day today! The warm sunshine certainly felt good. We’re expecting some slight changes for Sunday however, but they’re not too bad.

Tonight, expect a mix of clouds and stars with temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will bring more in the way of clouds, but we’ll stay dry. It’ll be a shade cooler, too with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon…likely a little cooler near the coast with a wind off the water.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

