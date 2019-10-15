Weather Now: Quiet Today; Rain/Wind Storm Wednesday Night

Today’s skies will be filled with lots of sunshine, but we have some big changes ahead. A rain and wind storm will impact our area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

For the rest of today, temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine.

The weather across all of the Northeast will be quiet today.

However, a storm system will be developing over the next 24 hours. Moisture in the Deep South will work with moisture and energy across the north central United States to create a coastal storm through Wednesday.

Locally, our weather stays quiet through tonight. Expect another cool and dry night tonight.

Wednesday starts off quiet with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds work in through the day with some showers possible by late day. Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 60s.

While a few showers are possible during the Wednesday evening commute, a much greater chance arrives after dark. Widespread rain and strong winds will impact our area Wednesday night.

This storm, unlike last week’s storm, will be a quick-mover. The storm center should be to our north by Thursday morning, so the worst of the rain should be gone by daybreak.

Still, this could be an impactful storm for our area with 1-3″ of rain possible and some damaging wind gusts. Strong winds are possible through the day on Thursday, too, with lingering showers. Street and poor drainage flooding are possible early Thursday morning, but strong winds could cause isolated power outages through Thursday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo