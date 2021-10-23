Weather Now: Quiet this Evening; Nice Sunday Ahead

Stellar day today! Although it was cooler than the past few days, it was still a bit warmer-than-average for the date with highs in the low 60s in Providence.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s. Although some 30s are possible across the usual cold spots and a frost is possible. In fact, a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of our area.

Frost Advisory tonight/early Sunday morning for inland portions of SE Massachusetts and NE Connecticut. Protect any sensitive plants. pic.twitter.com/bmJAlgwMDh — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) October 23, 2021

There could be a spot shower overnight, but it’ll be mostly dry and skies should clear by dawn.

So Sunday will start out with sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Expect great weather for getting lost in a corn maze, going on a hay ride, some late season apple picking or maybe some leaf-peeping. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for anything out of doors!

It’ll be a smidge cooler Sunday afternoon, but still nice. Highs will be around 60.

Clouds and eventually some rain arrives Sunday night. That rain signals an unsettled stretch of weather which could last through at least Wednesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo