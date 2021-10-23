Weather Now: Quiet this Evening; Nice Sunday Ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stellar day today! Although it was cooler than the past few days, it was still a bit warmer-than-average for the date with highs in the low 60s in Providence.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s. Although some 30s are possible across the usual cold spots and a frost is possible. In fact, a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of our area.

There could be a spot shower overnight, but it’ll be mostly dry and skies should clear by dawn.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

So Sunday will start out with sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Expect great weather for getting lost in a corn maze, going on a hay ride, some late season apple picking or maybe some leaf-peeping. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for anything out of doors!

It’ll be a smidge cooler Sunday afternoon, but still nice. Highs will be around 60.

Clouds and eventually some rain arrives Sunday night. That rain signals an unsettled stretch of weather which could last through at least Wednesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com