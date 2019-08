Headed out this evening? The weather looks perfect! If you’re going to be out late, bring a light jacket…it could get a little cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

We’ll start our Sunday with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures.

We’ll keep the sun through the afternoon and into the evening with continued low humidity.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, much like Saturday afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo