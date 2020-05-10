Weather Now: Quiet Evening; Showers/T’storm Possible Monday

Happy Mother’s Day! It was just a little more spring-like today with sunshine (no snow) and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This evening will be quiet, dry and not nearly as cold. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s under mainly clear skies.

Changes are ahead for Monday! While the day will start out dry, showers will be approaching in the morning.

Showers are expected in the morning, with some dry and sunny breaks, but showers and t’storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong.

Showers and storms will begin to wind down after about 7:30….

Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 50s….cooler than average, yes.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

