Weather Now: Pleasant Weather Today and Wednesday

Another beauty of a day! After 0.5 to 0.75″ of rain overnight, the sun has returned along with more seasonable temperatures. Oh, and we lost that summer humidity!

The cold front which brought the overnight rain will continue to move offshore.

There could be a sprinkle or two this afternoon and early evening, but the rest of the day will be mostly dry.

With the lower humidity working into the region, expect a cooler night….lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be another beauty! We’ll start out with sunshine….

…and keep the sunshine through the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be pleasant and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS

The tropics remain very busy with Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo all in the Atlantic. Jerry is the closest to Southern New England, but is of no threat. It’s still a tropical storm with winds of 60mph.

Jerry will continue to move away from the United States, but some bigger-than-normal waves are possible late week.

Karen and Lorenzo are of no immediate threat to the United States.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

