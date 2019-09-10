Weather Now: Partly Sunny Today; More of a Summer Feel Wednesday

Despite lots of clouds around today, it’ll be mostly dry…a quick shower is possible north and west of Providence.

Temperatures will remain at comfortable levels, with just a touch of humidity in the air. The humidity will be rising during the next 24 hours, however.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, but dry clouds.

With increasing humidity, a touch of fog is possible overnight and Wednesday morning. Also, temperatures will be milder with Wednesday morning lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a quick shower pops up in the late afternoon/early evening here in Southeast New England.

Tomorrow will definitely have more of a summery feel with warmer temperatures…in the 80s in the afternoon.

Humidity levels will be noticeably, higher, too. The dew point, a measurement of the amount of moisture in the air, will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. If you don’t like the humidity, don’t worry. The dew points will be dropping late week.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo