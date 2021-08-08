Weather Now: Occasional Shower Today, But Not a Washout

Good morning! Today will be much different than Saturday with lots of clouds and some occasional showers.

With the clouds and a wind off the water, our temperatures will be cooler today, too. Highs will be between 75 and 80. At the beaches, expect to get showers through the day, but there will be many dry periods, too.

An area of low pressure will meander to our south through Monday, giving us some occasional showers. Although we are not expecting it to rain all day, showers will be moving through from time-to-time.

Have outdoor plans and need to know when the showers will be moving through? Use the interactive radar on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

Showers and clouds will continue through the night along with some areas of fog as that low center sits and spins south of Long Island.

Lows tonight will be in the 60s with some showers in the area.

Showers are still possible on Monday with lots of clouds still in place.

That same, stubborn low center will continue to impact us Monday afternoon with occasional showers moving through the area.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo