Weather Now: Not as Cool Sunday

After lows in the 30s and low 40s Saturday morning and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon, we’ll get some slightly milder temperatures for Sunday….but at a cost.

Saturday evening will feature temperatures falling through the 50s and 40s, so you’ll definitely need a jacket if you’re headed out for the night.

Overnight lows will be in the low 40s under mainly clear skies.

Some clouds will thicken early Sunday, and it wouldn’t surprise me too much if there are a few showers in the area in the morning.

But the biggest change will be with the cloud cover. Expect more clouds than sun Sunday.

With those clouds, come some slightly milder temperatures…highs in the upper 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo