Weather Now: Not as Cold Tonight; Milder Weather Sunday

Heading out for a belated Valentine’s dinner tonight? It won’t be nearly as cold as last night. In fact, temperatures may actually rise a bit late this evening. Those rising temperatures will ensure a much milder night overall.

Many of Saturday morning’s lows were in the single digits. The low of 9 in Providence was the coldest temperature since March 7th….that’s 345 days since temps have been in the single digits in the city.

High pressure, which passed overhead Friday night, allowed the temperatures to plummet to those frigid lows. That high, still off to our southeast will keep things dry the rest of the weekend, and will also be bringing some milder air into New England.

Saturday evening will be dry with a blend of stars and a few clouds.

Sunday will be a dry day with a blend of clouds and sunshine in the morning….

…and through the afternoon. Although, we may see some extra clouds around in the afternoon.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be a good 20° warmer than Saturday afternoon’s highs.

Those milder temperatures will continue right through President’s Day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo