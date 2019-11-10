Weather Now: Not as Cold Sunday

Saturday morning’s low in Providence of 22° was the coldest since March 9th! We’ve got a bit of a warmup for the rest of the weekend.

Early morning temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s with some clouds around.

There could be some sprinkles/light showers over southeast Massachusetts, especially the Cape/Islands.

That chance of showers should be gone by dawn, but some cloudiness will remain.

It won’t be as cold Sunday morning…in fact the entire day will be milder. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s.

On average, we’ll have partly sunny skies Sunday with morning clouds giving way to some sun.

Veterans Day looks quiet, dry and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

Changes are ahead for Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will start out relatively mild, but drop through the day. Precipitation will change from rain to snow during the afternoon/evening.

So the Tuesday evening commute could be messy…stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo