Weather Now: Nice Weekend; Tracking Dorian

We’re in the midst of a beautiful weekend here in Southern New England, but far to our south is powerful hurricane Dorian. We’ll talk about Dorian in a bit.

This evening will be quiet and dry for evening BBQ’s. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be mild…in the 70s.

Some clouds will arrive through the night, but we’ll be staying dry. Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine and coolish temps in the 50s.

While some clouds will be arriving through the day, the skies will remain dry. Looks good for BBQ’s, beaches and boating!

Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s with continued comfortable humidity levels.

Expect dry skis Sunday night and into Monday.

Some showers are possible Monday, but most of the day looks dry.

DORIAN

Hurricane Dorian is as beautiful as it is dangerous. Currently, the storm is a Category 4 storm with winds up to 150mph, but some fluctuations in intensity are likely….meaning, the storm could become a Cat 5 or drop to a Cat 3 in the next few days.

Hurricane Warnings are currently in effect for the Bahamas and now a tropical storm watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastien Inlet.

At the moment, it looks like Florida could be spared from Dorian, although it’s a close call. Dorian could follow a similar track to Matthew a few years back. The east coast of Florida will still likely get very strong winds and periods of heavy rain Monday through Wednesday. Then, the storm could threaten the Carolinas midweek. Long range forecasts indicate that Dorian will pass to our southeast late week…HOWEVER, that is a long way away. Please be sure to check back frequently for new information. Either way, expect large waves and dangerous rip currents at the end of the week.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo