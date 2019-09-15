Weather Now: Dry Start to the Work/School Week; Watching Humberto

After some morning clouds broke, Sunday ended up being beautiful. In fact, my youngest daughter said to me today, “this is perfect…not too hot, not too cold.” Goldilocks was right, today was fantastic. We are looking at some cooler weather ahead, but a pretty nice week is in the cards for us.

LOCAL FORECAST

Temperatures this evening under mainly clear skies will be falling through the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

The work/school week will start out on a cool note but the wait at the bus stops will be dry.

There will be more in the way of clouds around Monday, and there could be a spot shower around mid-day and through the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, however.

It will be noticeably cooler Monday, so my youngest won’t be terribly happy, but that’s okay. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low 70s.

HUMBERTO

As of 4pm, Humberto was still a tropical storm with max winds of 65mph. We continue to expect Humberto to slowly strengthen into a hurricane…perhaps into a Cat 2 in the next few days.

Humberto will be moving away from the U.S. East Coast, which is good news. However, the storm could come close to Bermuda mid-week.

Locally, our waves may get churned up a bit, and there may be an increased risk of rip currents, but we’re not expecting any wind/rain from Humberto.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo